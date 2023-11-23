Jaiz Bank Appoints Former GT Bank Executive Director Haruna Musa As New Managing Director

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Jaiz Bank Plc has appointed Haruna Musa as its substantive Managing Director ahead of the retirement of Ahmed Hassan.

The bank which is the first non-interest bank established in Nigeria made the disclosure in a regulatory filing seen by THE WHISTLER.

The bank said the decision was following the retirement of its MD/CEO, Hassan which will take effect by the end of 2023.

The filing dated November 22, 2023 said the changes has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“He (Haruna Musa) succeeds Ahmed A. Hassan who will proceed on retirement at the end of this year,” said Jaiz Bank.

The new CEO has over twenty-eight years of cognate banking experience having spent most of his career in GT Bank.

He was an Executive Director for eight years before exiting in October 2023 after completion of two terms of eight years (8) with the Bank.

Musa started his banking journey as Banking Officer at United Bank for Africa Plc from June 1997 — December 1998 and served as a Senior Banking Officer at FSB International Bank Plc between December 1998 and March 2001.

Jaiz said, “His experience cuts across Retail banking, SME Banking, Corporate Banking, Commercial Banking, Business Banking and Public Sector.

“He holds an MBA, MSC in Finance and Management from Cranfield University, United Kingdom and is undergoing a Ph.D. in Islamic Banking & Finance at the Universiti Utara in Malaysia. Musa garnered his wealth of experience at Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO) from March 2001 — October 2023.”