Kidnappers Demand N10m Ransom For Chinese Expatriates Abducted In Osun

Gunmen who abducted two Chinese nationals at Okepa/Itikan village in the Ifewara area of Osun State have demanded N10m ransom from the family of the abductees to free them.

The hoodlums had on Monday invaded the gold mining site in the area and shot two private security guards before taking the two foreign nationals away into captivity.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Osun State, Yemisi Opalola, disclosed this in Osogbo on Wednesday.

She said the police had launched search party to go after the hoodlums.and rescue the abducted victims .

The PPRO said, “We are still trailing those kidnappers we have not ascertained their identities. But I assure the public that immediately we arrest them we will make their identities known.

“Those kidnappers are demanding ransom and we are still working on ways to rescue the two Chinese expatriates.

“We are going to secure their release. Since they were abducted by the gunmen, the police and Tactical Section, The Hunters Group of Nigeria with the Joint Task Force even the local securities are in the bush to rescue the victims.

“The kidnappers are demanding N10 million to release the two Chinese expatriates.”