KOGI DECIDES: Police Arrest Man With Pre-Filled Result

Security operatives in Kogi State have arrested the man who arrived at the Polling Unit 004, Eni Ward of Ogori/Mangogo of the State with pre-filled results.

Videos circulating on the internet showed operatives of the police taking him away along with his black bag from angry voters at the polling unit.

THE WHISTLER reports that the Civil Society Organisation, YIAGA Africa had called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to investigate the situation.

The organisation also asked that the Commission address the issue promptly to safeguard the integrity of the process.

Reacting to the incident, INEC said it views the situation seriously and would deploy senior officials to investigate the incident.

Similarly, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dino Melaye alleged that there was a plot to rig elections in the Local Government while calling for the intervention of the Police and Electoral Commission.

The alleged results showed that the APC polled 200 votes; AA scored 1; while ADC, PDP and SDP got 2 votes each.