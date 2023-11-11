Bayelsa Decides: Yenagoa Streets Converted To Football Pitches

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Most major streets in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state, have been converted to football pitches by boys in the areas following the desertion of the affected areas as a result of the ongoing governorship election in the state.

With virtually absence of vehicular movements with occasional passage of security vehicles, the boys are having fun moments.

“Today is our governorship election and our parents are not around,” a young boy told our reporter at Kpansia Street. “The good thing is that shops are closed, so nobody will tell us not to play football.”

Another one said, “It has been a good day. We started playing since 8am, and will continue until my mum returns. Then I will go to help her in the shop, maybe in the evening. My two brothers are here also. We attend the same school, and play football too.”

It was observed that most shops were closed except few selling fruits and food. A food dealer said, “I opened but no patronage. You can see that everywhere is empty. I hope after the voting, real business will start.”