Kogi Dismisses Reports Of Measles Outbreak

Health
By News Agency of Nigeria
Kogi-State-Governor-Yahaya-Bello
Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello

There is no outbreak of measles in Kogi, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Zakari Usman, has declared.

He told newsmen in Lokoja that media reports of an outbreak some three days past, was outright misinformation.

“The misinformation must have arisen from a measles sensitisation programme held the previous week by the state’s Primary Health Care Development Agency.

“During the programme, the agency gave statistics of measles cases reported in the state since January.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

VIRAL VIDEO: ‘We Now Know Who Burnt Our Woman Leader To Death’ – PDP Reacts To Kogi Gov’s ‘Death Threat’

Nigeria Politics

Kogi Demands N160m From 2023 Presidential Candidates

“It was a cumulative record of cases ever reported within the period of nine months – January to September.

“As we speak, there is no active case of measles in the state,’’ Usman said.

The commissioner implored residents of Kogi to disregard media reports of purported outbreak of measles affecting 52 persons in the state.

Usman assured that the ministry would continue to collaborate and interface with the media to keep the public properly informed about health issues in the state.

You might also like

Eight States With Measles Outbreak In 2022.

2,035 Dead: How Insecurity, Lack Of Manpower Drive Cholera Deaths In Nigeria –…

21.1m Children Denied First Dose Of Measles Vaccine Yearly On Average — UNICEF

Measles Outbreak Kills 13 Children In Borno

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.