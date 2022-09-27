Kogi Dismisses Reports Of Measles Outbreak

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

There is no outbreak of measles in Kogi, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Zakari Usman, has declared.

He told newsmen in Lokoja that media reports of an outbreak some three days past, was outright misinformation.

“The misinformation must have arisen from a measles sensitisation programme held the previous week by the state’s Primary Health Care Development Agency.

“During the programme, the agency gave statistics of measles cases reported in the state since January.

“It was a cumulative record of cases ever reported within the period of nine months – January to September.

“As we speak, there is no active case of measles in the state,’’ Usman said.

The commissioner implored residents of Kogi to disregard media reports of purported outbreak of measles affecting 52 persons in the state.

Usman assured that the ministry would continue to collaborate and interface with the media to keep the public properly informed about health issues in the state.