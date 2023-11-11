Kogi Guber: Anticipation, Enthusiasm In Adavi LGA As Voters Await Accreditation

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Over one hundred eligible voters, spanning different age groups, have gathered at the LGCA School in Ogaminana, situated in Inorere Ward, Adavi Local Government Area, to exercise their civic rights in Saturday’s governorship election taking place in Kogi State.

The anticipation is palpable as residents eagerly await the commencement of accreditation and voting at the seven polling units (001 to 008) situated on the school premises.

Presiding officers informed THE WHISTLER that voting would begin at 8:30 a.m. Despite the promising atmosphere, some challenges have been noted, particularly regarding infrastructure.

“The environment is fine, but there are no roads or water,” commented an elderly woman who arrived early to cast her vote.

Meanwhile, in Ozokutu Polling Units 001 and 002 in Nagazi Palm Centre Ward within the same LGA, voters are ready and waiting for accreditation to start.

However, the presiding officers have yet to arrive at the time of this report.

“We are waiting for the arrival of the presiding officers,” Mr Charity AY, the APC Ward Leader, told our correspondent while emphasizing the community’s dedication to the democratic process despite the delay.

Earlier, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said about two million registered voters are expected to vote across 3,508 polling units in the 21 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The LGAs included Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ankpa, Bassa, Dekina, Ibaji, Idah, Igalamela/Odolu, Ijumu, Kabba-Bunu, Kogi, Lokoja, Mopamuro, Ofu, Ogori-Magongo, Okene, Okehi, Olamaboro, Omala, Yagba-East, and Yagba-West.

INEC had revealed that 18 candidates from different political parties would be contesting to succeed Governor Yahaya Bello who is rounding off his second and last term in office.

To be declared the winner, a candidate must secure the highest number of votes and obtain a minimum of 25 per cent of the votes in at least 14 out of the 21 LGAs.

