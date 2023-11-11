JUST IN: INEC Confirms Dino Melaye’s Allegation, Suspends Election In Nine Wards In Kogi

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended election in nine wards in Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area of Kogi State due to electoral malpractices.

Kogi is one of the three states where Saturday’s off-season governorship elections were held.

Advertisement

According to a statement signed on Saturday night by Mohammed Kudu Haruna, National Commissioner and member of INEC’s Information and Voter Education Committee, completion of result sheets before voting were observed in Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ogori/Magongo, Okehi, and Okene Local Government Areas, among others.

INEC stated that any result not originating from the Commission’s polling unit process will not be accepted.

Haruna further declared that the election held in the affected wards in Ogori/Magongo LGA have been suspended, while investigations into the incidents in other LGAs are ongoing.

The state read, ”The Commission has received reports from our officials in Kogi State on incidences of electoral malpractices, particularly the incident of result sheets completed before voting.”

Advertisement

“Reports indicate that the incidents occurred in Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ogori/Magongo, Okehi, and Okene Local Government Areas. The most serious incidents occurred in Ogori/Magongo, affecting nine of 10 Registration Areas.

“This is entirely unacceptable. Any result not emanating from the Commission’s process in the Polling Units will not be accepted. The Commission is determined not to reward bad behaviour. Consequently, the election in the nine Wards in Ogori/Magongo LGA (Eni, Okibo, Okesi, Ileteju, Aiyeromi, Ugugu, Obinoyin, Obatgben and Oturu) is at this moment suspended.

“The incidences in the other Local Government Areas are being thoroughly investigated, and the outcome, including the way forward, will be announced in the next 24 hours.

“Meanwhile, as the processes continue, we follow the audit trail of personnel and materials to ascertain those who may have been complicit in undermining the process. We have a record of all officials deployed at various levels as supervisors, monitors, technical staff, or polling unit officials and all election materials issued to them. Appropriate sanctions will be applied where necessary.

“The Commission assures voters in Kogi State that their votes are protected, and their wishes will be respected.”

Advertisement

Recall Yiaga Africa, a Civil Society group, had raised the alarm about doctored result sheets showing that the APC candidate won the election.

The People’s Democratic Party candidate, Dino Melaye, had raised similar observations.