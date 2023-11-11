JUST IN: Kogi Gov Yahaya Bello, Wife Vote In Okene As SSS, Police Monitor Process

Nigeria
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Governor Yahaya Bello displays PVC ahead of casting his vote at Agasahache polling unit 011 in Okene LGA, Kogi State

The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, and his wife have voted at Agasahache polling unit 011 in Okene Local Government of the state.

The governor came in company of heavily armed personnel of the State Security Service (SSS).

The governor and his wife waited for others to be accredited before taking their turn.

Meanwhile, a combined team of Nigeria Police Force and the State Security Service (SSS) are closely monitoring the accreditation and voting exercise which commenced at 9:15am in the governor’s polling unit.

The operatives are persuading voters to allow elderly women to get accredited and vote first , while also ensuring that voters maintain a straight line.

The exercise is going on smoothly as of the time of this report.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had revealed that there are about two million voters in the state.

DSS and Police Operatives at Agasahache polling unit 011 in Okene LGA, Kogi State
