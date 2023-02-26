KOGI: INEC Orders Fresh Election In Nine Polling Units

Nigeria Politics
By News Agency of Nigeria
INEC-Bimodal-Voter-Accreditation-System-BVAS-vs-Smart-Card-Reader
L-R: Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and Smart Card Reader.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ordered fresh election in nine polling units at Ganaja Village in Ajaokuta Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Advertisement

According to Alhaji Haliru Sule, Kogi INEC Head of Voters Education and Publicity, the order became imperative as scheduled elections couldn’t hold in those units due some logistic problems.

Sule told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Sunday that already election materials and the officials were redeployed to the area early Sunday morning for the election.

“We had some challenges holding the presidential and National Assembly elections in Ganaja Village in Ajaokuta Local Government on Saturday because of some logistic problems.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Atiku Warns Tinubu: ‘Stop Claiming Victory After Using Thugs To Disenfranchise Voters’

Nigeria Politics

FCT: 18hrs After Voting, No Single Result Of Senatorial Election Uploaded To INEC’s Portal

“We tried to see how it could hold the previous day but we couldn’t, so we have to shift it to Sunday.

“The State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Hale Longpet, has given the go ahead for the election to hold this Sunday, Feb. 26.

Advertisement

“We don’t want a situation where some people will be disenfranchised in this very important election,” he said.

Sule called on the people of Ganaja Village to come out en-masse to take part in the election and exercise their franchise uninterrupted. 

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement