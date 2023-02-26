FCT: 18hrs After Voting, No Single Result Of Senatorial Election Uploaded To INEC’s Portal

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu
FCT-Senatorial-Election-Copy

The Independent National Electoral Commission has yet to upload a single result from Saturday’s senatorial election in the Federal Capital Territory to its INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

There are six Local Government Areas known as area councils in the FCT and as of 8:25 on Sunday, February 26, no result from the LGAs has been uploaded to the portal meant to “aid election transparency” of polls.

According to data released by INEC before the election, the FCT has a total of 1,570,307 registered voters and 1,476,451 total number of collect collected voter cards (PVCs), representing a 94.0% PVC collection rate.

THE WHISTLER reported how some angry voters in the Kubwa area of the FCT had prevented ad-hoc officials of INEC from leaving their unit over failure to upload results of the presidential and national assembly elections to the commission’s portal.

The electoral officers had blamed Server downtime for their inability to upload the results.

A similar situation was reportedly recorded in several other polling units in the federal capital and states of the federation.

