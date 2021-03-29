Labour Party Gets New National Chairman

26 SHARES Share Tweet

Julius Abure Esq. who until yesterday (Monday), was the National Secretary of Labour Party has been elected the new national Chairman to replace Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam who died last year.

This is coming as the party tasked the National Assembly to initiate an amendment in the electoral system that will legalise use of technology ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

This was part of the resolutions of the Party at the National Executive Council (NEC) on Monday in Benin City, Edo State Capital where Mr. Farouk Ibrahim was also elected as the national Secretary of the party to take over from Abure who is now the national Chairman of the party both of who will be in office for a four-year term.

The party NEC stated that the call on the National Assembly to initiate an amendment in the electoral system has become imperative as it would enable voters to be electronically accredited , confirmed and authenticated, and voters and polling unit election results published for onward transmission electronically to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) website and other platforms.

The newly elected National Chairman of LP, Mr.Abure, who read the resolutions at the meeting, said the amendment will also confer the power on INEC to adopt electronic voting and electronic collation and transmission of election results.

The party also called on concerned authorities to “reflect amendments that will ease the participation of the visually impaired persons and other persons living with disabilities in the electoral process and enhance the participation of youths and women in the proposal.

The party appealed to the Federal Government to jettison the current policy of allowing market forces, the international prices of crude oil to determine the price of petrol and petroleum products because “it is making life more difficult for Nigerians”.

Expressing worry over the incessant hikes in prices of petroleum products, the party wondered why the Government should allow the international prices of crude oil to determine the cost of petroleum products in Nigeria where crude oil is an abundant resources.

Continuing, the LP decried the security challenges in the nation and sued for the review of the security crisis, which manifests itself in form of Boko Haram insurgency, kidnappings, farmers and herders’ clashes and other violent crimes.