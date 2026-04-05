In Easter Message, Obi Says ‘Darkness Must Give Way’

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has urged Nigerians to remain hopeful amid the country’s economic and governance challenges, saying the current “darkness” confronting the nation will ultimately give way to a brighter future.

In his Easter message on Sunday on X, Obi drew on the symbolism of the Christian celebration – marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ – to encourage citizens not to despair despite prevailing hardship.

“Let Easter give us hope of a better Nigeria ahead,” Obi said in the message. “As we commemorate the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, even amid difficult times, we encourage you to remain steadfast in hope.”

He added, “Indeed, ‘Good Friday must come before Easter Sunday,’ and our present challenges must not define our future.”

His remarks come against the backdrop of widespread public concern over continued killings across the country, inflation, rising cost of living, and governance issues under President Bola Tinubu’s administration – factors that have increasingly shaped political discourse ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Obi acknowledged the strain on Nigerian households, noting that many families are grappling with severe economic hardship. All he claimed are as a result of poor leadership and governance crises.

Advertisement

He said, “We understand the heavy burden many families are carrying as a result of economic hardship. As we share in your struggles, we urge you not to lose heart.”

“These difficult moments,” he said “are temporary trials – our collective ‘cross’ – that can lead to renewal if we remain resilient and committed to the common good,” he emphasised.

The former Anambra State governor also pointed to broader governance challenges, stressing their impact on citizens’ daily lives while maintaining that the nation’s current difficulties which he referred to as “darkness” are not permanent.

“Our nation continues to face serious challenges, especially in governance and the impact it has on the daily lives of citizens. Yet, Easter reminds us that after sacrifice comes renewal, and after darkness comes light.

“A better Nigeria is possible when we, together, choose accountability, compassion, and responsible leadership,” he added.

Advertisement

“We remain hopeful that, through God’s grace and the determination of our people, the journey ahead will lead to a brighter future.

“Though the road may be rough, we believe in a Nigeria that works for everyone,” Obi said.

.

“May this Easter” he prayed, “renew our faith, strengthen our resolve, and inspire us to work together for a just and prosperous nation. Happy Easter,” he said.