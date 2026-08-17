Lagos Impounds 175 Vehicles With Dealer Number Plates

The Lagos State Government has warned motorists and vehicle dealers against the illegal use of dealer number plates, saying 175 vehicles have been impounded for violating regulations governing their use.

The government, through the Ministry of Transportation, said in a statement on Monday that dealer number plates were not a blanket exemption from vehicle registration and could only be used for specific purposes permitted under the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018.

According to the government, dealer number plates are issued for authorised test drives, vehicle inspections, delivery or collection of vehicles, and the movement of unregistered vehicles directly from ports or authorised dealer premises to designated locations.

It said their use for private daily commuting, continuous operation on public roads, or on vehicles that had already been sold and were merely awaiting permanent registration was prohibited.

As part of intensified enforcement, the Vehicle Inspection Service has apprehended 175 vehicles found to be in violation of the regulations.

The government said the dealer plates recovered from the affected vehicles would be confiscated, while the vehicles would be subjected to further investigation.

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It further warned that vehicles found operating with unauthorised, fake, obscured or improperly used registration numbers would face enforcement action, including impoundment and prosecution under relevant traffic laws.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, in a post shared on the issue on X, said the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law recognised dealer number plates for licensed motor dealers, subject to prescribed conditions.

“Important: A Dealer’s Plate is not a blanket exemption from vehicle registration,” Osiyemi said.

He added that a dealer’s plate must be valid, properly issued and used for its authorised purpose, warning that misuse, unauthorised or fake plates, and their use on unregistered vehicles could constitute violations and attract enforcement.

The government said the enforcement was aimed at promoting accountability, accurate vehicle identification and safety on Lagos roads, urging vehicle dealers and motorists to comply with regulations governing dealer number plates.