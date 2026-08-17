60-Year-Old Woman Killed In Ondo Machete Attack

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested Samuel Akoade over the alleged murder of 60-year-old Olufunke Amoo in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area, recovering a machete suspected to have been used in the attack.

The incident occurred on Sunday, August 16, 2026, after Amoo was found dead at her residence with deep machete cuts.

The police said operatives of the Ore Division were deployed to the scene, where they secured the area, documented the scene and recovered the suspected weapon.

In a statement issued on Monday, August 17, 2026, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Command, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, said the suspect initially fled the scene before his subsequent arrest.

Jimoh said, “The suspected assailant, initially identified simply as Samuel, was reported to have fled the scene before the arrival of the police.

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However, following sustained efforts by the operatives, Samuel Akoade was subsequently arrested and taken into police custody.”

The deceased’s remains have been deposited at a mortuary, while Akoade remains in custody as the investigation continues.

Jimoh noted that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Akure, for further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing.

Jimoh said the investigation would establish the circumstances of the incident and determine those responsible for the crime.

Meanwhile, the Osun State Police Command has warned individuals and groups against attempting to forcefully take over local government areas following the successful and peaceful conclusion of the state’s governorship election.

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In a separate statement issued on Monday, the command spokesperson, DSP Abiodun Ojelabi, said the command had received reports of plans to take over local government premises and affairs through force.

Ojelabi said such action would amount to a breach of the peace and would attract arrest and prosecution.

“The Police Command wishes to state clearly that no individual, political group, or association has the right to resort to self-help or the use of force to assume control of any Local Government Area or public institution while judicial proceedings are ongoing.”

He urged parties to allow the courts to determine the matter, while calling on political, traditional, community, and youth leaders to discourage their supporters from taking actions that could disrupt public order.