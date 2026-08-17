Obi Reveals Reason Behind Name Change From ‘Michael’ To ‘Mikel’

Former Super Eagles midfielder, John Obi Mikel, has disclosed that his renowned football name emerged from a printing error during his days with Nigeria’s Under-17 squad.

Speaking on an episode of his podcast, ObiOne, Mikel said he had originally wanted to be registered as Michael when the team was preparing to print players’ names ahead of a tournament, but the documentation came back bearing “Mikel” instead.

The former Chelsea star said he ultimately accepted the name, which went on to become one of the most recognisable in Nigerian football history.

“I changed my name. In the U17s, when they went to print the name, I gave them Michael, they came back with Mikel,” he said.

Mikel would go on to build an illustrious career around the name, spending more than a decade at Chelsea, where he clinched the UEFA Champions League, the Europa League and two Premier League titles, among other honours.

He also enjoyed a decorated international career with the Super Eagles, earning over 90 caps for Nigeria and playing a key role in the country’s triumph at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

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Though born out of an administrative mix-up, “Mikel” would go on to define the midfielder’s identity throughout his footballing career.