Lagos Increases Number Of Permanent Secretaries To 59 As Sanwo-Olu Swears-In Eight More

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday, Sworn-in eight new Permanent Secretaries across ministries and departments, bringing the number to 59.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony, which held at the State House, Alausa, the Governor told the appointees that their selection for the positions was approved based on the knowledge, commitment, dedication and professionalism they have exhibited in their service to the state.

Sanwo-Olu charged the Permanent Secretaries, to show more levels of commitment, loyalty and service to the people of the state, adding that he expects nothing but excellent in their respective posts.

He said: “With your appointment to the position of Permanent Secretary, what is expected of you is an additional level of loyalty, commitment and service to the citizens of Lagos. Given your pedigree and professional experience, I expect nothing less than excellent and result-oriented leadership in your respective posts. Your work must speak excellently for itself. I urge the new appointees to discharge their duties with minimal supervision.

“As a Government, we will continue to identify and reward public servants who give in their best in service of our State. We are in service to ensure Lagos continues to thrive for businesses and habitable for people. Our citizens must get these dividends in whatever areas we are discharging our responsibilities. You must know too well that our service must be for the benefit of tax payers, who will be measuring the government’s overall performance.”

The Governor averred that Lagos remains the best place for career growth in public service, adding that his administration will not relent in giving the people of the state purposeful governance.

“To citizens who see public service as a place to grow their career, Lagos remains the best choice to start a career in public service. We will continue to produce the best quality of civil servants that are service-oriented. We will not stop until our citizens feel the impact of purposeful governance across areas of service. The Greater Lagos we are about will happen and it is what we are committed to. We are on track and it will happen in our lifetime,” he added.

The state Head of Service (HOS), Hakeem Muri-Olu, said the process that led to the appointment of the Permanent Secretaries, was not only fair and transparent, but also rigorous

Represented by Olasunkanmi Oyegbola, Permanent Secretary, Public Service Office, the HOS said: “It is to be noted that the now instituted procedure of appointing Permanent Secretary is not only fair and transparent, but also rigorous and at par with the best of its kind anywhere in the world. I am proud to acknowledge that the Governor takes full credit for this initiative.

“The quality and standard selection process was in line with the Governor’s commitment to repositioning the State public service for improved service delivery. All the appointees have since resumed at their respective positions.”

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries are: Olayinka Patunola-Ajayi (Ministry of Waterfront Infrastructure Development), Adebowale Adeoye Bashir (Tutor-General, Education District 1), Dr Yusuf Shareefah Adejoke (Tutor-General, Education District VI), Amuni Abayomi Mustapha (Tutor-General, Education District V), Olushekun Bibilomo Olayide (Office of Local Government Establishments and Training), Obadina Akinbode (Local Government Service Commission) and Akanbi Adenike Ganiat (Office of the Chief of Staff).