Lagos To Divert Traffic For One Year During Road Reconstruction

The Lagos State government has confirmed traffic management plans for the phase one reconstruction and expansion works on Ogunnusi road in Ikeja LG, to enable the Federal Ministry of Works to start work.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, on Sunday in Lagos.

Osiyemi said that the reconstruction and expansion work would span from Ojodu-Berger Bus-Stop to Mobil Filling Station Junction (Ijaye/Agege Bound) in Ikeja Local Government Area of the state.

“The project, forms part of a comprehensive plan to upgrade the 9.0-kilometre dual carriage corridor between Ojodu-Berger Bus-Stop and Mobil Filling Station Junction (both inbound and outbound).

“The entire project, phase one and phase two, are scheduled to run from March 6 at different phases to Jan. 6, 2028,” he said.

He noted that phase one project would cover a 4.5 kilometre stretch from Ojodu-Berger Bus-Stop inward Mobil Filling Station Junction (Ijaye/Agege bound).

He added that the phase was scheduled to begin on March 6 and would be completed by Feb. 6, 2027.

Osiyemi said that to facilitate seamless execution of the works, there would be no vehicular access within the designated work zone, consequently, traffic diversion measures had been put in place.

“Motorists moving inward Ijaye/Agege through Ogunnusi Road (Ojodu-Berger) will be diverted to a contraflow on Ojodu-Berger bound carriageway for approximately one kilometre, and gain access back into the main carriageway to continue their journeys.

“Alternatively, motorists may use Dr Nurudeen Olowopopo Way to connect Otunba Jobifele Way to Obafemi Awolowo Way to link Lateef Jakande Road to connect with their respective destinations.

“Articulated and trucks drivers from Lagos-Ibadan Expressway heading to Agege are advised to go through Ojota /Maryland to link Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way to access Kodesoh Street.

“They are to connect Oba Akran Avenue to Guinness Roundabout to link Ogba Road, to Pen cinema and continue their journeys.

“Motorists travelling from Ijaye/Agege through Ogunnusi Road toward Ojodu-Berger will experience through traffic.

“However, upon approaching the work zone, they will be diverted to form a contraflow with Ijaye/Agege bound traffic for approximately one kilometre before regaining full access to the road after the construction area,” he said.

Osiyemi said to ensure smooth traffic flow and prompt incident response, emergency tow vehicles would be stationed strategically within the corridor to provide quick recovery operations throughout the construction period.

He advised motorists to exercise patience, comply with traffic signage, and cooperate with traffic management officials deployed along the corridor.

“The temporary traffic adjustments are necessary to ensure the safe and efficient execution of the reconstruction and expansion works for better travel experience,” he said.