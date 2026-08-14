Nine Months On, Bandits Still Holding Pregnant Daughter, Demand N4m — Mother

A resident of Garin Baushe community in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, Hajiya Luba, has narrated how bandits allegedly abducted his heavily pregnant daughter while she was on her way to seek medical treatment.

Luba who spoke in Hausa to STP Hausa said that her daughter was intercepted by the bandits while on her way to the hospital. She was allegedly forced onto a motorcycle and taken away.

“She was heavily pregnant and was on her way to the hospital for treatment when they intercepted her. They put her on a motorcycle and took her away”

“She was shouting, but they told her that if she did not get on the motorcycle, they would shoot her. It has been nine weeks now, and they are demanding four million naira for her release”. Luba added

The mother said the family had been unable to establish direct contact with her daughter since her abduction, leaving them uncertain about her condition.

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“I do not know what condition she is in now because they have not allowed her to speak to us on the phone. But some people who were released told me that she is still alive,” she said.

She lamented that repeated bandit attacks had stripped residents of their property and food, leaving many without the means to meet ransom demands.

According to her, residents are also forced to flee into the bush whenever bandits invade the community.

“There is hardly a morning when they do not enter our community, and there is hardly a morning when they do not attack us,” she added

“Whenever the bandits come, we have no option but to run into the bush and hide. Since this started happening to us, no government agency has ever come to our community.”

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Luba said the prolonged insecurity had also taken a toll on residents’ wellbeing, leaving her unable to sleep or eat properly.

“I cannot sleep at night. I cannot eat because I am constantly worried. Day and night, I have no peace of min,”

She blamed the deteriorating security situation on the government, saying authorities had a responsibility to protect the lives and property of citizens.

“Since this incident happened, the authorities have done nothing for us. I hold the government responsible for the deteriorating security situation because ensuring security is the responsibility of the government”

The allegation comes amid continuing concerns over banditry and kidnapping in parts of Sokoto State, with residents of affected communities calling for increased security presence and sustained operations to protect lives and restore normalcy.