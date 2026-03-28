Lecturer Slumps, Dies During Lectures At Kogi State Polytechnic

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A lecturer at Kogi State Polytechnic, Mr. Anslem Ojodomo, collapsed and died while teaching on Thursday.

Ojodomo, a lecturer in the Department of Public Administration, was addressing his students when he suddenly slumped, causing panic and confusion in the class.

Students who witnessed the incident said Ojodomo was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was confirmed dead despite efforts by medical personnel to save his life.

Ojodomo’s death is the second in quick succession, following the passing of another lecturer, Dr. Barnabas Akuba, who died shortly after completing his PhD program in February.

The Rector of the polytechnic, Prof. Salihu Avidime, confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Friday in Lokoja by the Ag. Co-ordinator, Directorate of Public Relations, Mr John Onimisi.

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He described the news as a “deep personal shock” and recalled meeting Ojodomo just hours before his death, where they exchanged pleasantries and shook hands.

“The Polytechnic community is mourning the loss of a promising academic and dependable colleague, who embodied scholarship, service, and character.

“Ojodomo’s contributions as Deputy Dean, Students Services, and lecturer are remembered as impactful and inspiring,” the rector said.

Ojodomo was a dedicated lecturer with a Master’s degree from Prince Abubakar Audu University, Anyigba, where he recently defended his PhD proposal.

He joined Kogi State Polytechnic in 2021 and served in several committees, including Deputy Dean, Students Services.