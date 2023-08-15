Like Arsenal, Chelsea Unveils ‘Excited’ Caicedo With Nigerian Song

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Chelsea on Monday announced the signing of Caicedo whom they bought from Brighton with a Nigerian song.

The midfielder, snatched from Liverpool, completed his move to the London club on Monday for a British record fee of £115 million.

The 21-year-old Ecuador international rejected being shipped to Liverpool when the Merseyside club paid a £111 million fee for him last Friday.

Chelsea, who were reluctant to pay more than £100 million for the player, stumped the record fee in the end as Mauricio Pochettino bids to reconstruct the club’s midfield.

After completing his medical, Chelsea adopted Arsenal’s stylish unveiling method playing in the background a viral song of Nigerian artistes, Pheelz and BNXN, Finesse .

The video saw Caicedo hugging his mum who was sitting in a car.

The tough tackling and hard working footballer, who has been a Chelsea fan from childhood, was played the song, as a mark of his undying attitude, hard work and persistence until victory is attained.

Recall Arsenal football club of England unveiled Declan Rice, whom they bought from West Ham with the hit song “Declan Rice” sung by a Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Ojogwu popularly known as Odumodublvck.

Speaking after he puts pen to paper, Caicedo said, “I am so happy to join Chelsea! I am so excited to be here at this big club and I didn’t have to think twice when Chelsea called me.

“I just knew I wanted to sign for this club, Chelsea. It’s a dream come true to be here and I can’t wait.”

Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Chelsea co-sporting directors in a statement said, “Moises has proved himself as a standout player in European football over the past 18 months.”