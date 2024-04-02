Klopp Opens Up On Premier League Title Race With Arsenal, Manchester City

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Liverpool manager, Jürgen Klopp, has revealed that he is ready to enjoy the Premier League title race in his last season in England.

The Reds are currently leading the table with two points above Arsenal in second place with nine games remaining.

Advertisement

Mohammed Salah scored the winning goal against Brighton on Sunday before Manchester City and Arsenal played out a goalless draw at the Etihad later in the day to put Liverpool in the driving seat for the title.

Klopp’s men have a tough fixture schedule with clashes against Manchester United, Tottenham and Aston Villa, who are battling for European places.

The German manager is relishing the twists and turns of the Premier League title race as he prepares to bring an end to his hugely successful time at Anfield in May.

Klopp said: “We have to get through this (and) we decide if we enjoy it or not, pretty much,” he said.

Advertisement

“It will be tough and yes, it is sometimes nerve-wracking and the heart rate will be at 180 or 200 or whatever from time to time if you watch it or if you play in it.

“But if we all together enjoy this, then we have a chance. If we don’t, we still have a chance. It’s just really much more difficult and that’s why we try to stay positive in all these moments.

“It is a great situation where the boys brought us in, we are there with two other teams fighting for the biggest prize in English football and we will see how it will end up.

“But I decided I will really try hard to enjoy it.”

Klopp was full of praise for Alexis Mac Allister, who was outstanding against his former employers, Brighton, on Sunday.

Advertisement

“Macca was incredible — absolutely incredible — but when you have that kind of talent, when you have that kind of character, then you should show it,”

“It’s Macca, he can do that — so do it. The boys are good, so show it.

“Yes, I am the biggest fan of these boys but I stopped being surprised if they really perform on the highest level because it is just what I want them to do and then when they do it it’s fine.”

Klopp has overseen a massive transformation at Anfield this season, a year after the team struggled in the Premier League, but they are now on the verge of making history in his last season in England.

Liverpool will be back in action against Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday night.