LRCN Responds To Allegations Of Fraud, Promotion Racket After THE WHISTLER’s Report

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Librarians’ Registration Council of Nigeria (LRCN) has responded to allegations of fraud and promotion racketeering under the leadership of the current acting registrar, Abdullahi Ja’afaru Wase.

THE WHISTLER had on the 13th of September, 2022 published a report on how the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) was petitioned to investigate the council under the leadership of Wase.

The report detailed allegations of fraud and promotion racketeering under the current leadership of the LRCN.

However, Wase, in rejoinder he personally signed and sent to THE WHISTLER, denied the allegations against him, describing them as false and ‘laughable.’

On allegations of receiving kickbacks from junior staff paid Duty Tour Allowances for unattended training/seminars, Wase said staff who received DTA for training/seminars presented evidence of attendance to the council.

The rejoinder, however, failed to provide relevant data on beneficiaries of training/seminars attended by staff and the total sum of money released as Duty Tour Allowance.

On the issue of malfeasance in the conduct of promotion exams, the acting registrar insisted that the exercise was conducted in line with the Service Rules and the set procedures.

The rejoinder, which was poorly edited, says, “To state the obvious, all promotions done in the Council are done in line with the Service Rules and the set procedures are painstakingly followed. Asides securing all necessary approvals, membership of the 2022 Promotions Committee was drawn from……… (sic) and the members are …………. (sic) On the allegation of hastily conduction the promotion and serving hand-written examination questions I wish to inform the public that …………..(sic).”

Wase, however, did not provide any further response on allegedly serving hand-written examination questions.

Wase’s rejoinder contained empty spaces for data that were not inserted, an indication of how hastily it was written and sent without relevant facts and figures.

Sources in the agency told THE WHISTLER that the Deputy Director, Information, who naturally should have written the rejoinder in a more professional manner was not in the Acting Registrar’s good books, hence Wase took it upon himself to issue the response.

Wase who has overstayed his time as acting registrar in line with civil service rules expressed optimism that the outcome of the ICPC investigation will exonerate the council.