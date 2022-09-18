‘I Was Promised N2m To Deliver Cocaine’ — Ex-Convict Laments After NDLEA Arrest

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In 2020, Onyeka Madukolu completed a seven-year jail term in Ethiopia over drug trafficking offences. Two years after, he has again been caught by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over a similar act.

The anti-drug agency arrested the ex-convict at the Lagos International Airport on Friday, after 5.90 kilograms of cocaine concealed in cans of deodorants and ladies’ lip gloss was found in his luggage.

A statement by the agency, signed by its Spokesperson, Femi Babafemi revealed that the suspect was returning from Sao Paulo, Brazil via Addis Ababa on an Ethiopian Airlines flight when he met his waterloo.

Madukola upon his arrest claimed that he went into the drug business to raise fresh capital to start a legitimate business after his release from Ethiopian prison in 2020.

The father of two kids, one each from a Nigerian woman and a Brazilian lady, said he was in the motor spare parts business before going into the illegal trade.

Madukola is a 44-year-old indigene of Awka North Local Government Area of Anambra State and he told operatives he was expecting to be paid N2m if he successfully deliver the illicit drug.

Similarly, NDLEA operatives on September 13, intercepted another trafficker, Chukwu Kingsley on his way to Rome, Italy on an Asky Airline flight.

A statement by the agency disclosed that the suspect had concealed among food condiments 11,460 tablets of tramadol 225mg with a gross weight of 5.7kg and 39 bottles of codeine syrup.

The 49-year-old suspect is a known haulage agent who hails from Oru West Local Government Area of Imo State.