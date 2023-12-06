Maitama General Hospital Did Not Abandon One-Chance Robbery Victim, Wike’s Investigation Panel Confirms

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Capital Territory has disputed social media claims of abandonment by the Maitama General Hospital concerning Ms. Greatness Olorunfemi, a victim of a one-chance robbery.

The nine-member investigation panel set up by the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, on October 4 to uncover the circumstances that led to the tragic demise of Olorunfemi on September 26, in a report on Wednesday, said she was not abandoned.

On September 26, Olurunfemi was thrown out of a speeding vehicle by assailants on her way from work.

Subsequently, she was rushed to Maitama General Hospital in the federal capital, where, she died following injuries sustained during the attack along the Katampe-Kubwa Road.

Contrary to speculation, investigations conducted by a panel instituted by FCT Minister disprove the allegations of neglect.

The panel, chaired by Prof. Mohammed Mohammed, while presenting its report at the Abuja Property Development Company two months after, said Olorunfemi was brought in deceased and was attended to within 40 seconds of her arrival at the hospital.

The panel stressed that Olorunfemi received attention within 40 seconds of arrival at 8:35:pm, validated by CCTV footage detailing subsequent care at 8:35 pm, 8:39 pm, and 8:41pm.

Mohammed who is also the President of the Medical and Dental Consultants of Nigeria, clarified that contrary to social media allegations, no request for a police report was made in Olorunfemi’s case.

The panel said that the video evidence showed no signs of life upon her arrival, pinpointing strangulation as the cause of death, and countered misinformation about bleeding as the primary cause.

He, however, highlighted procedural shortcomings in handling her body post-mortem due to a lack of morgue space. He acknowledged a failure to adhere to professional standards in the hospital’s initial examination process.

The panel criticized staff members of Maitama General Hospital for not adhering to professional standards, citing improper examination settings—inside a vehicle and open spaces—instead of utilizing a stretcher in a private E&E unit.

They also emphasized the hospitals’ legal obligation to prioritize saving lives over requesting police reports in emergencies.

While urging the police to conduct a thorough investigation, the panel called for a detailed autopsy to ascertain the complete circumstances of her death.

They also apologized to the family for the mishandling of Olorunfemi’s remains, emphasizing the need for proper dignity in handling deceased individuals.