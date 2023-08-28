‘Malicious, Wicked Blackmail’ – Peter Obi Denies Reno Omokri’s Claims He Funded Rufai Oseni Father’s Burial

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Monday described as ‘categorical lie’ claims that he sponsored the burial of the father of Arise Television presenter, Rufai Oseni.

Advertisement

The claim was made by Reno Omokri, a Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Omokri made the claim in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He alleged that Obi’s alleged funding of the burial influenced Oseni’s support for the LP candidate during the 2023 presidential poll.

Sharing a picture of Obi and Oseni together, Omokri posted, “AriseTV and Mr Rufai Oseni should kindly answer the following question. Did Mr Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, fund the funeral of Mr Rufai Oseni’s father by giving him money in cash or via electronic means, either directly or through a third party, in August 2022, and has that influenced Mr. Oseni’s open bias in favour of Peter Obi, whereby Mr. Oseni used the AriseTV platform as a medium to campaign for and launder the image of Mr Peter Obi, and his undisguised personal animosity towards me for my refusal to support Mr Peter Obi’s Presidential ambition? I counsel them to think very carefully before they answer.”

But, responding in a lengthy post on X on Monday, Obi refuted the claim, describing it as a categorical lie.

Advertisement

“Ordinarily, I do not get involved in name-calling and mud-slinging. Neither do I attack people nor try to defame their personalities in the course of my political journey.

“I have also avoided replying to cheap, wicked or malicious blackmail publicly or privately in the same irresponsible manner that they are thrown at me.

“Anyone who has followed my corporate and political life knows that I always stay on issues, with my focus on finding solutions to societal challenges and ameliorating the suffering of the people.

“I do however need to clarify a few issues, especially since a third party is involved.

“There is a recent case where my name has been mentioned in a malicious and cheap blackmail against one of Nigeria’s best Television presenters, Mr. Rufai Oseni, who has stood sternly for what is right and has challenged me fearlessly on some occasions while speaking truth to power.

Advertisement

“I have recently been mentioned to have bribed Mr. Rufai Oseni by financially sponsoring the burial of his father.

“Let me clearly state that this is a categorical lie. It is not true, cannot be true and will never be true. Everyone who understands or follows my approach to things will attest to the fact that I do not give anyone money to promote my name.”

Obi stressed that he has never and will never monetarily induce any journalist to speak or write in his favour.

“When I am invited to birthday celebrations or funerals, people know that I do attend. Countless journalists, media personnel, the less privileged, the wealthy etc., have all invited me to their occasions, and they will attest to the fact that I honour such invitations, especially when people are grieving.”

He added that, “I have never been to Rufai’s village. Even at the point of writing this, I do not know where he is from,” he stressed.

Obi wished Omokri well for attempting to tarnish his reputation.

Advertisement

“One then wonders why people could decide to tarnish other people’s image for no justifiable reason. To those involved in such evil endeavours, I wish them well and pray that God will have mercy on them.”

But he stressed that, despite the development, he remains committed to his resolve to actualise a new Nigeria.

“I still maintain that our focus in Nigeria should be on rescuing our dear Nation from the many challenges plaguing it. We should focus more on lifting people out of poverty.

“Millions of Nigerians do not know where their next meal will come from. We have millions of unemployed youths in their productive age with very little production going on in Nigeria to create jobs.

“Finding solutions to these challenges should command our attention, for the progress of our dear nation, Nigeria – and that is what I remain committed to.”