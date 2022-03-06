Man Arrested For Defiling Wife’s 11-Year-Old Cousin in Ogun

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 35-year-old man, Idowu Shittu, for allegedly defiling his wife’s cousin.

Idowu was accused of defiling the 11-year -old girl at the Hallelujah area of Ifo in Ogun State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said this in a statement on Sunday.

Oyeyemi explained that the suspect was arrested following a report lodged by his wife at Ifo Divisional Police Headquarter.

He said the wife had lodged a complaint that her husband had been forcefully having sex with her 11-year-old cousin, who has been living with them for the past three years.

She added that her cousin decided to report her husband to her when she could no longer bear it.

The wife told the police the little girl, who lost her mother since she was a toddler, has been enduring it because she has no other place to live if her aunt’s husband should send her away.

The little girl said that her aunt’s husband usually threatened her whenever he wanted to have sex with her.

The statement read, “Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ifo Division, CSP Kehinde Kuranga, quickly detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime but pleaded for forgiveness from the little girl.”

The Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, has directed that the victim be taken to hospital for medical attention.

Bankole also ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.