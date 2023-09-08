Man Jailed Two Years for Identity Theft, Impersonation In Lagos

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos has convicted and sentenced one Hakeem Ayotunde Olanrewaju over identity theft and impersonation.

The convict was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on a one-count charge and pleaded “guilty” to the offence.

This is contrary to and punishable under Section 22(2) (b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition and Prevention) Act, 2015.

In view of his guilty plea, the prosecution counsel, Babatunde Sonoiki, reviewed the facts of the case, called a witness and also tendered documents to prove the guilt of the defendant.

However, delivering the judgement, Justice Oweibo found him guilty of the offence and sentenced him to two years imprisonment.

He was given an option of fine in the sum of N200,000.00 while being ordered to return the sum of $22,000 as well as the N500,000 Manager’s cheque recovered from the convict forfeited to the victim.

The mobile devices and gadgets recovered from the convict were ordered forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.