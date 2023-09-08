YouTube To Verify Videos From UK Doctors

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

YouTube in a bid to curtail health misinformation has launched a verification system for healthcare workers in the United Kingdom UK.

The decision to verify videos followed the 2022 healthcare streams from the UK on the streaming platform.

In 2022, YouTube said health videos recorded over three billion views alone, which the streaming platform said could serve as a misinformation piece if proper regulation is not implemented.

YouTube also emphasized that its system is only meant for education purposes, not to replace medical advice from a General Practitioner (GP).

A general practitioner is a doctor who is also qualified in general medical practice.

To curtail misinformation, YouTube said health practitioners must meet rigorous criteria set by the tech giant to be eligible. Successful applicants will have a badge under their name identifying them as genuine, licensed healthcare workers.

Confirming the development, the lead health content for YouTube, Vishaal Virani, told BBC that the verification was important due to the sheer number of people accessing healthcare information on the video-sharing platform.

“Whether we like it or not, whether we want it or not, whether the health industry is pushing for it or not, people are accessing health information online.

“We need to do as good a job as possible to bring rigor to the content that they are subsequently consuming when they do start their care journey online.

“We want to create an environment where those who are experts, who are authorities, can elevate the content that they are creating,” he said.