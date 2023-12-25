Man Loses Motorcycle During Church Mass In Enugu

208 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A middle-aged man lost his motorcycle during Mass at Saint John’s Catholic Church along Enugu Road in Nsukka on Sunday.

The victim, who identified himself as Christian, said he parked the recently-bought motorcycle where others were parked within the church premises, only to return after the Mass to find that it had been stolen.

He said, “It is like a film to me. I asked the security people around, and they couldn’t say much about it because there were many motorcycles parked there. It’s a pity because time is hard. I have reported to the Nsukka Division of the Nigeria Police. I remain optimistic that there will be a divine intervention.

“I am sharing the engine number and other particulars of the motorcycle to concerned citizens and security agencies in case they come across it.”

Our correspondent reports that motorcycle theft has been on the increase in the university community of late.

Onyeka Onah, a welder, said, “I am a victim. Mine happened about two months ago. I closed from shop, and brought out my motorcycle by the roadside. I then went to lock my shop, and that was it. When I returned, which was about seven minutes’ duration, the motorcycle was gone.”

A security expert, Mr Cajetan Nnadi, has advised motorcycle owners to devise means of safeguarding them.

According to him, “They should park them at places people around could monitor them. Inform people within the vicinity to look after them. Better still, lock the tyres as much as possible. Most keys of motorcycles can easily start the engine of others. It means that locking the ignition is not enough to secure motorcycles any longer.”