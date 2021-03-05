Man Who Escaped Death In Tipper Accident In Port Harcourt ‘Feels Sorry’ For Victims

A tipper driver on top speed lost control after a traffic police suddenly stopped him, forcing him to run into a Mercedes benz car at the Eliozu Junction in Port Harcourt on Friday Morning.

Occupants of the car sustained severe injuries and had to be rushed to the hospital where they’re still receiving treatment.

But a man at the scene of the accident who was pushed into the gutter by the truck and miraculously survived with minor bruises, was saddened by the fate of the occupants of the Mercedes car.

Raphael Abraham, a civil servant, told THE WHISTLER in a telephone conversation, how he escaped death.

“I was just leaving my house to the bank to make some withdrawals at Polaris Bank, Rumuodara for the weekend.

“I was on the pedestrian lane after passing the traffic warden who I observed stopped the lane before I crossed.

“I was moving slowly so I could get a taxi heading towards the Rumuodara axis before I was accidentally hit from the back. I wasn’t conscious of what was happening, but I saw myself inside a gutter with my head heavily injured and bruises all over.

“I stayed there for some time before the police and some persons ran to rescue me out of the gutter. I am thankful to God atleast it was just injuries I sustained and I am alive.

“I am not pressing for any case as I have already received some treatment. I only feel for the occupants of the Mercedes Benz the truck hit so hard,” he narrated.

Meanwhile, the occupants of the Mercedes Benz, which was heavily damaged, were immediately rushed to the hospital because of injuries sustained.

The tipper driver was however moved to the Eliozu Police station by some police men at the scene of the accident.