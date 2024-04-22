Meet Olusegun Alebiosu, The Lover Of Golf Who Emerged New First Bank CEO

First Bank of Nigeria Holdings Plc has announced, Olusegun Alebiosu, as the Acting Chief Executive Officer for its subsidiary First Bank of Nigeria Limited after the position was left vacant for two days following the resignation of former MD/CEO, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan.

On Friday, Adeduntan resigned from his role in the bank citing his “Contract would be expiring on 31 December 2024 after which I would no longer be eligible for employment within the Bank having served as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank for a record time of nine years.”

On Sunday, the lender announced his replacement which takes immediate effect. But the bank said the appointment is still subject to regulatory approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“As an integral member of the team under the previous CEO’s leadership (Alebiosu) is well placed to deliver on the bank’s strategic objectives,” the lender FBNH said.

Profile Of Alebiosu

The banker was appointed the Executive Director, Chief Risk Officer and Executive Compliance Officer in January 2022.

Alebiosu was the Executive Director/Chief Risk Officer who according to the FBNH jointly led the transformation of FirstBank over the past 8 years.

He started his professional career in 1991 with Oceanic Bank Plc. (now EcoBank Plc.).

Alebiosu joined FirstBank in 2016 and assumed the role of Chief Risk Officer at Coronation Merchant Bank Limited, Chief Credit Risk Officer at African Development Bank Group and Group Head, Credit Policy & Deputy Chief Credit Risk Officer at United Bank for Africa Plc.

The new FBN MD/CEO is an alumnus of Harvard School of Government and holds a bachelor’s degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management.

Alebiosu has two master’s degrees, one in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos and another master’s degree in Development Studies from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

He is a Fellow, the Institute of Chartered Accountants (FCA); an Associate of the Nigeria Institute of Management (ANIM); the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and a member of the Nigeria Institute of International Affairs.

Alebiosu loves golf and is married with children.