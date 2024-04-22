‘It’s a Disgrace’-Barcelona Coach Laments Absence Of Goal Line Technology In La-Liga After Disappointing Defeat To Real Madrid

Real Madrid snatched a late 3-2 win over Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night to boost their La-Liga title hopes while adding to the misery of their rivals.

The hosts were still buoyed by their Champions League victory over Manchester City, and Barcelona still hurting from their heavy loss to PSG in the competition.

Andreas Christensen quickly gave Xavi Hernandez’s men the lead with a close-range header in the sixth minute.

Vinicius brought the hosts back into the game from the spot after Vazquez was fouled in the 18-yard box by Pau Cubarsi.

There was controversy before the end of the first half when Yamine Lamal’s flicked effort went over the line before Real Madrid goalkeeper, Lunin pushed the ball away, the league does not use goal-line technology and the referee ruled it out.

Spain is the only country which has not adopted the goal-line tech which was first introduced in the 2013-14 season in England, partly inspired by Frank Lampard’s ‘ghost goal’ in England’s defeat to Germany in the 2010 World Cup.

Fermin Lopez restored Barcelona’s lead in the 69th minute after Lunin cleared the ball into his path before Real Madrid quickly leveled four minutes later through Vazquez.

Jude Bellingham reserved his best for the last with a 91st minute winner to hand Real Madrid the maximum points just like he did in the first leg.

Bellingham has now scored 17 goals in La-Liga since joining from Dortmund in the summer.

He became the first player to score in his first two Clasicos for Real Madrid since Ruud Van Nistelrooy in 2007.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Reactions

Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernandez has slammed the organisers of the league for their inability to make the goal-line technology available, describing it as a shame.

Xavi said: “I’m very disappointed. La Liga says it wants to be the best in the world and doesn’t have the technology… On the first matchday in Getafe I already said that I didn’t like the things I saw, today it’s the accumulation of nonsense,”

“It’s a disgrace. If we want to be the best league in the world, we have to advance in this sense, you have to put in the technology.

“My feeling is one of maximum injustice. I can’t fool anyone, least of all the fans. It’s obvious, everyone has said it.”

Xavi also conceded the La Liga title to Real Madrid after going 11 points behind their rivals in the title race with six games to go.

He said: “Real Madrid have had an extraordinary league, they have lost just one game, they’ve almost wrapped it up.

“I feel that with the game we played the normal thing would be that we would win.

“We competed very well; I think we deserved the three points.”

Similarly, Barcelona goalkeeper, Ter Stegen described the incident as embarrassing and urged the league body to consider the implementation of the technology.

Stegen said: “It’s shameful for football, I don’t have the words.

“There’s so much money in this world and there’s no money for what’s most important.”

Meanwhile, Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti reserved special praises for his players after another tough game despite playing 120 minutes against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Ancelotti said: “I’m very proud, because they were two very demanding games,”

He continued: “We handled them very well and we are very happy. Now we have to prepare for the last part of the season, but we are well positioned, with a lot of desire and enthusiasm and a fantastic atmosphere at the Bernabeu. I think all together we can achieve something positive this season.”

Up next for Real Madrid is a Laliga clash with Real Sociedad on Friday, while Barcelona will take on Valencia next Monday.