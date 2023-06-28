MEMO: Military Generals Get Deadline To Voluntarily Retire After Tinubu’s Appointment Of Service Chiefs

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ministry of Defence has asked all officers on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Regular Course 38 and below to voluntarily retire from service following President Bola Tinubu’s recent appointment of new Service Chiefs.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER gathered that all the new service chiefs, except the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Maj. General Christopher Musa, are members of the NDA regular course 39.

The Defence Ministry’s directive, contained in an internal memo dated June 26 and signed by Maj. General Y. Yahaya, on behalf of the new CDS, noted that seniors of the new service chiefs must exit the military “in order to preserve and uphold the tenets of the military profession which values hierarchy and service discipline”.

The affected officers including generals, brigadiers-general, air vice marshals, and admirals in the Nigerian Army, Air Force, and Nigerian Navy are directed to submit their retirement applications to their respective Service Headquarters not later than July 3, 2023.

The memo read partly: “It would be recalled that the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently appointed new CDS and Service Chiefs on 19 Jun 23.

“Consequently, I am directed to respectfully request Services to direct all officers with seniority on commission above that of NDA Regular Course 39 to submit their applications for voluntary retirement from Service with immediate effect.

Advertisement

“It is important that all officers whose officer cadet courses run seniority above that of the current Service Chiefs disengage from the Service,” the Defence Ministry noted.

Authenticating the memo, a top officer of the Army told THE WHISTLER that the process is a normal procedure where those on a higher regular course to the newly appointed service chiefs leave the service to prevent insubordination.

“It is a normal procedure. When your junior is appointed, the onus is now on you to retire because the job is very regimented.

“So, the Course 39 as the memo mentioned are the Service Chiefs, Army, Navy, and Airforce chiefs. What it entails is that those that are seniors in the respective services will turn in their papers of retirement”.

When asked about the number of affected officers expected to retire, the source said it was difficult to tell because “the seniority is staggered”.

Advertisement

Appointed on June 19 alongside other service chiefs, the new CDS, Maj. Gen. Musa was born on December 25, 1967.

He hails from Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He is a member of the 38th Infantry Course of the NDA and was Commissioned on 21 September 1991.

He had served at the Theatre Command Operation Hadin Kai, the Joint Military Operation in the Northeast.