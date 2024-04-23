Minister Of Women Affairs Visits Abuja School Over Viral Bullying Video

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy has visited the Lead British International School, Abuja over the viral video showing how one of its students was slapped repeatedly by her classmate.

The minister who arrived with her entourage was seen speaking with staff members and some parents of the students in the school.

The minister who stayed for about thirty minutes refused to talk with journalists after her visit.

This is just as the management of the school said they have begun investigation into the viral video.

The school said it was deeply concerned by incident and was taking the matter seriously.

Recall that an X user, @moooyeeeee, had on Monday night posted two videos of a female student of the school being repeatedly slapped by another female classmates.

The user called for justice for the victim. Since they were posted, the videos have drawn the wrath of many users of the microblogging platform who condemned the incident and called for the school authorities to investigate and punish the culprits.

One of those that reacted posted a screenshot where it was alleged the school has been treating bullying, which it said has been reoccurring, with kid gloves.

The untitled screenshot cited the case of another student who cut his classmate with knife but was only suspended for two days.

Reacting to the allegations in a statement on Tuesday and signed by Head of School, Abuja, Abraham Ogunkanbi, the school said that it has initiated a panel of inquiry that has started working on all evidences to get the full scope of the incident.

“We will be working with the perpetrators and their families, offering counselling and disciplinary measures to address their behaviour which has no place in society.

“We have also immediately initiated an investigation, appointing a dedicated team to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter, The team has been gathering information, including reviewing video footages and interviewing witnesses, to understand the full scope of the incident and identify the immediate and remote causes,” the statement posted on School’s Instagram’s page read.

Also, the school assured all of reaching out to the parents of the victim and offering her support while vowing to punish the culprits.

“We are committed to providing a safe and supportive learning environment for all our students.

“Hence, upon learning of the incident which, we initiated the process of reaching out to the victimand family with a view to providing support, including access to counseling services to help.

“Additionally, we will be working with the perpetrators and their families, offering counselling and disciplinary measures to address their behaviour which has no place in society,” the statement added.

The management said it would review its extent Anti-Bullying policies while also promising to raise bullying awareness amongst its students and staff.

“In line with our commitment to preventing bullying and ensuring a safe school environment, we will be reviewing and updating our extant Anti-Bullying Policies and procedures to determine areas requiring improvement, with a focus on prevention and early intervention.

“LBIS will also be implementing educational programmes and workshops for students, staff, and parents to raise awareness about bullying and its consequences,” it stated.

THE WHISTLER reports that many parents who saw the video have arrived the gate of the school to ask questions about the incident.