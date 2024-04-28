Parents To Sign Undertaking As Lead British Reopens School After Viral Bullying Video

Nigeria
By Nneoma BENSON

The Lead British school in Gwarinpa, Abuja has asked parents and guardians to sign an undertaking against all forms of bullying, assault, battery and harassment.

The undertaking, contained in a document and obtained by THE WHISTLER, followed a viral video that captured a female student of the school, repeatedly slapping her classmate.

The triggering video had stirred many Nigerians including the Federal government, prompting the constitution of a panel of inquiry on the matter.

To further douse the situation, THE WHISTLER reported that the school had announced a shutdown of its activities until April 29.

The document demands among others that parents/guardians undertake the responsibility of ‘informing, teaching, guiding, instructing, cautioning and warning’ their children/wards of the effects and consequences of all forms of bullying and related acts.

The document read partly: “I undertake not to tolerate any form of bullying, assault, battery and harassment perpetrated directly or indirectly by my child/children.

“I also undertake to report any suspicion of bullying by or against my child/children to the School authority for necessary investigation and where necessary to any other relevant authority.

“I pledge on behalf of my child/children that they shall speak up against bullying in all its forms, reach out and be a friend by stopping all forms of bullying.

“I undertake not to create an environment that teaches, encourages, reinforces or supports bullying, through the way I speak, act or treat domestic/support staff, other persons and every other significant other.

“I undertake and affirm that the responsibility to teach my child/children about values, good behaviour, civility, morality, patriotism is jointly borne by myself, my home environment and the School and I shall play my part in discharging my own side of the responsibility.

“I undertake to monitor the use of television, movie, video game, Internet and cellphone use by my Child/Children.

“I pledge not to allow the possession or use of alcohol, tobacco, or other drugs by my child/children/wards in our home or on our property.

“I agree not to allow any form of sexual violence/assault. I undertake to serve as a positive role model to my child/children/wards.”

