Ministry Orders Directors To Handover Following THE WHISTLER Report On Flouting Of New Public Service Rule

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ministry of Information has issued another circular directing Directors affected by the new Public Service Rule (PSR) 2021 to immediately exit the service.

Advertisement

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, had in a circular addressed to all Permanent Secretaries, Accountant-General of the Federation, Auditor-General for the Federation and Heads of Extra Ministerial Department to start implementation of the revised public service rule from July 27.

The revised PSR 020909 stipulates that, “A Director or its equivalent by whatever nomenclature it is described in MDAs shall compulsorily retire upon serving eight years on Tenure Policy on the post; and a Permanent Secretary shall hold office for a term of four years and renewable for a further term of four years, subject to satisfactory performance and no more.”

But a report published by THE WHISTLER on August 17 had revealed that some Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government are flouting the directive.

The newspaper cited the case of the Ministry of Information where some agencies under it are doing selective implementation of the rule.

Documents obtained by the newspaper show that the National Gallery for Arts acted contrary to the HOCSF directive by giving affected Directors three extra months before retirement.

Advertisement

But in a circular addressed to “All Directors/Heads of Unit” of the Ministry of Information on behalf of the Permanent Secretary by Ms Equere E( HRM), the affected Directors were instructed to handover in accordance with the revised PSR.

The circular dated August 17, under the heading ”Implementing The Revised Public Service Rule” reads:

“In furtherance to our earlier circular ref. No FMCT/PS/010/11/113 dated 10″ August, 2023 on the above subject matter and in compliance with PSR 021210.

I am directed to request you to as a matter of urgency, hand over to the next most senior officer in your office and proceed immediately on your pre-retirement training.

2. you are hereby kindly requested to accord this matter the urgency it deserves.

Advertisement

3. please accept the assurances of the permanent secretary sincere regards.”