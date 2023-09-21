Mohbad Represents Millions of Nigerian Youths Without Proper Mentors – Lagos Pastor

191 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Senior Pastor of the Elevation Church in Lekki, Lagos, Godman Akinlabi, has stated that the life and death of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji, popularly known as Mohbad, reflect a lack of adequate mentorship.

THE WHISTLER reports that Mohbad passed away on September 12 under controversial circumstances that have left Nigerians, the Lagos state government, and security agencies searching for answers.

Folakemi Falana of the Falana Falana Chambers alleged on September 18, in a letter to the Chief Coroner of the Lagos State High Court, that the deceased showed no signs of illness before leaving home and even performed at a show in Ikorodu but died hours after his performance.

Mohbad was hastily buried, but authorities exhumed his body on Thursday to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of his death.

However, in a Facebook Reel video on Thursday night, Pastor Akinlabi said that the narrative surrounding the singer’s life might actually be representative of what many young people are facing – a lack of proper mentorship and protection.

“Mohbad represents millions of exposed young men and women whose lights have been dimmed or extinguished due to the absence of the right mentors to guide and protect them in different phases and seasons of their lives.

“Intimidation and abuse often occur, even within the church. It goes unchecked because the victims are vulnerable, lacking the right support in the form of a mentor to look out for them and shield them from predators and destructive lifestyles,” the cleric said.

He went on to challenge everyone on his newsfeed to seek out a younger person to mentor on the right path.

“Treat them kindly. Speak words of life and healing to them. Protect them. Help them grow into the men and women God has destined them to be. May God bless you as you do.

“It’s not enough to simply call for justice for Mohbad. Let’s take this as a sign to treat other people, especially the vulnerable, more kindly,” he added, calling for justice for the late singer.