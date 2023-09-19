Mohbad’s Spirit Giving Me Sleepless Nights, Davido Says

127 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As Nigerians persist in holding the police accountable and demanding justice for the late singer Mohbad, his management has taken steps to pay their final respects.

A post on the singer’s official Instagram page has announced that a candlelight procession and tribute concert will take place in Lekki, Lagos, on Thursday, September 21.

The post read, “We appreciate the outpouring of love from fans across the world, to the ones who’ve organized events in their communities as a way to honor and pay respect to our shining light we say thank you. Join us for Mohbad’s Candlelight Procession and Tribute Concert.”

Reacting to the post, Nigerian singer Davido, promptly shared it on his Instagram story, expressing his intention to return to the country for the event. “✈ on the way,” he wrote.

In a separate post, the “Unavailable” singer also said that the spirit of the late Mohbad was so compelling that it had deprived him of sleep.

He simply wrote, “Mohbad your spirit strong ooo… sleep come hard me.”

27-year-old Mohbad died under mysterious circumstances last Tuesday.

POLICE TO EXHUME MOHBAD’S CORPSE

The Lagos State Police Commissioner, Mr. Idowu Owohunwa, has since ordered the exhumation of the singer’s corpse as part of ongoing investigation into the cause of his death.

Owohunwa gave the directive on Monday after the inauguration of a Special Investigation Team to unravel THE circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

According to him, “The team will engage in the exhumation, autopsy, visit to the crime scenes, hospitals and past records that might be vital towards establishing the facts in relation to the case on that investigation.

“In this regard, we do appreciate that a homicide investigation of this case would be complex and technical. But we draw confidence in the fact that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has assured that he would give whatever support we might need from the state to aid our drive for justice and for a very conclusive and professionally delivered investigation process.”

Speaking on the panel’s terms of reference, the CP said, “First, to aggregate all allegations, suspicions, insinuations from all sources, in the cause of interaction with the family, friends and the medical components, with a view to establishing facts, identify pieces of vital evidence that may support criminal investigation.

“Two, to deploy all forensic, technical and other vital assets that are relevant to the investigation of homicide cases of this nature towards supporting the investigation process.

“Three, to identify all actors. All elements that might be remotely or directly connected to the allegations that we are investigating. And this of course, I must emphasize includes witnesses.”