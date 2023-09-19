JUST IN: Lagos Brings In DSS To Probe Mohbad’s Death

159 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Government has invited the Department of State Services (DSS) to initiate an independent investigation into the sudden death of the emerging artist Mohbad, whose real name was Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba.

Advertisement

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this announcement via a tweet on Wednesday, expressing his awareness of the mysterious passing of the singer.

The move is coming amid public outrage and accusing fingers being pointed at Mohabad’s former music label boss, Naira Marley, and former label mates.

He mentioned that efforts have been underway, in collaboration with relevant authorities, to closely monitor the ongoing investigations.

The governor urged the DSS to ensure that anyone found to have played a role, no matter how minor, in any circumstances leading to Mohbad’s death, faces legal consequences following a thorough investigation.

“…in order to boost the investigations, I have invited the Department of State Services (DSS) to join the investigation and widen the dragnet with inter-agency collaboration and use of best in class technology to unearth the truth.

Advertisement

“I hereby plead with all those who may have vital information that may assist the investigation process to avail the investigating team with such. I have also appealed to the investigating team to guarantee the confidentiality and protection of all witnesses who may come forward with vital information or indicative evidence that may assist the process,” said Sanwo-Olu.

Governor Sanwo-Olu further to anyone with relevant information that could aid the investigation to come forward and provide their assistance, promising to ensure the confidentiality and protection of all witnesses who offer vital information or evidence.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa, has ordered the exhumation of the singer’s corpse as part of the ongoing investigation into the cause of Mohbad’s death.

Owohunwa gave the directive on Monday after the inauguration of a Special Investigation Team to unravel the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

“The team will engage in the exhumation, autopsy, visit to the crime scenes, hospitals and past records that might be vital towards establishing the facts in relation to the case on that investigation.

Advertisement

“In this regard, we do appreciate that a homicide investigation of this case would be complex and technical. But we draw confidence in the fact that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has assured that he would give whatever support we might need from the state to aid our drive for justice and for a very conclusive and professionally delivered investigation process.”

Speaking on the panel’s terms of reference, the CP said, “First, to aggregate all allegations, suspicions, insinuations from all sources, in the cause of interaction with the family, friends and the medical components, with a view to establishing facts, identify pieces of vital evidence that may support criminal investigation.

“Two, to deploy all forensic, technical and other vital assets that are relevant to the investigation of homicide cases of this nature towards supporting the investigation process.

“Three, to identify all actors. All elements that might be remotely or directly connected to the allegations that we are investigating. And this of course, I must emphasize includes witnesses,” said the Lagos police commissioner.