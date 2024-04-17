“I Won’t See You For 6 Months? Never’ – Davido Says After Cubana Chief Priest Secures N10m Bail On Naira Abuse Charges
Reactions have trailed the N10m bail granted to Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest by the Lagos State Federal High Court on Wednesday.
The businessman was arraigned before Justice Kehinde Ogundare by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on three count charges bordering on abuse of the Naira.
The socialite who pleaded not guilty was asked to perfect his bail conditions within seven days.
Speaking on his release, the nightlife promoter took to Instagram a fraction of the meta family to celebrate his release with the caption, “Seeing all your messages and love, I’m so humbled”.
He further went ahead to say, “Now it’s confirmed CP no small. Money na water,”.
Reacting to his post, Nigeria Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, said, “I no go see you for 6-months ke.. never.”
Davido may have made the comment following the six-month jail term slammed on Idris Okunenye popularly known as Bobrisky by the Federal High Court in Lagos for the same abuse of naira offence currently being faced by Cubana Chief Priest.
This is just as social media users hailed the celebrity bar man and his lawyers for securing his bail at the court.
“This must be abidoshaker you used”, the chairman of Cubana Group, Obinna Iyiegbu, widely known as Obi Cubana posted.
Also, Big Brother Naija reality star Mercy Eke, with the stage name Lambo wrote, “Odogwu for a reason, congrats.”
Media personality, Yetunde Oduwole commented saying, “How much is money.”
Below are some of the reactions from X