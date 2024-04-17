“I Won’t See You For 6 Months? Never’ – Davido Says After Cubana Chief Priest Secures N10m Bail On Naira Abuse Charges

Reactions have trailed the N10m bail granted to Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest by the Lagos State Federal High Court on Wednesday.

The businessman was arraigned before Justice Kehinde Ogundare by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on three count charges bordering on abuse of the Naira.

The socialite who pleaded not guilty was asked to perfect his bail conditions within seven days.

Speaking on his release, the nightlife promoter took to Instagram a fraction of the meta family to celebrate his release with the caption, “Seeing all your messages and love, I’m so humbled”.

He further went ahead to say, “Now it’s confirmed CP no small. Money na water,”.

A Screenshot of Cubana Chief Priest’s Comment Section Showing The Reactions Of Some Celebrities and Nigerians After A Post Confirm His Release

Reacting to his post, Nigeria Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, said, “I no go see you for 6-months ke.. never.”

Davido may have made the comment following the six-month jail term slammed on Idris Okunenye popularly known as Bobrisky by the Federal High Court in Lagos for the same abuse of naira offence currently being faced by Cubana Chief Priest.

This is just as social media users hailed the celebrity bar man and his lawyers for securing his bail at the court.

“This must be abidoshaker you used”, the chairman of Cubana Group, Obinna Iyiegbu, widely known as Obi Cubana posted.

Also, Big Brother Naija reality star Mercy Eke, with the stage name Lambo wrote, “Odogwu for a reason, congrats.”

Media personality, Yetunde Oduwole commented saying, “How much is money.”

Below are some of the reactions from X

No Mugshot for Cubana Chief Priest, no mockery on EFCC pages. Nothing. Entire charade is just to prove to gullible people that they didn’t target Bobrisky, even at that they are failing. — Ayobami (@dondekojo) April 17, 2024

Cubana Chief Priest has been granted 10M Naira bail after he pleaded not guilty, Bobrisky rush go plead Guilty. — ✞ (@Deyvxxd_) April 17, 2024

Davido to cubana chief priest 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/FOc5bYPTaW — 𝔸b𝕒𝕫𝕫 (@abazwhyllzz) April 17, 2024

I see people quoting this tweet with misinformation and outright ignorance.



1. Bobrisky pleaded GUILTY when he was arraigned, Cubana Chief Priest pleaded NOT GUILTY, hence, the procedure is different.



2. Bobrisky was sentenced to prison for 6 months without an option of fine… https://t.co/oo06TxSWUD — Ridwan Oke (@Ridwanullahii) April 17, 2024

Bobrisky said he is guilty and they arrested him



Cubana chief priest said he is not guilty and they released him



Try dey lie no be every truth go set you free — 𝔸b𝕒𝕫𝕫 (@abazwhyllzz) April 17, 2024

EFCC: “what can you say about the charges Laid on you”



Cubana Chief Priest: “I’m not Guilty”



EFCC: “10 Million naira for that talk”



Cubana Cheifpriest: “Send Aza” — Bayo Otedola (@mister_ade5) April 17, 2024

Cubana Chief Priest granted 10 million naira bail.

Baba say “Money na water” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RM7wQuFiEr — 𝐌𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐊 (@TheMahleek) April 17, 2024

cubana chief priest was granted bail and Bobrisky was not…

Bobrisky has the most useless lawyer 🤦🏾🤦🏾 pic.twitter.com/mZ6TaArce3 — Bukky❤️ (@_callmebekky) April 17, 2024

Cubana Chief Priest would insist he was not spraying original Naira notes, rather fake notes for content creating.



Now, how would EFCC establish that he actually sprayed original Naira notes?



Who was at the event to present a copy of the notes sprayed?



Cubana 1 – 0 EFCC pic.twitter.com/X7BTxMqVHG — Harmless (@Harmless12345) April 17, 2024