More Trouble For Nigerians As National Grid Collapses For Second Time In Two Days

The national grid has collapsed for the second time in two days.

The grid had collapsed on Monday causing further disruption to the already poor electricity supply across the country.

“We would like to inform you of another system collapse on the National Grid which occurred at 5:10 pm today. We are monitoring the situation and will continue to provide updates,” Eko Electricity Distribution Company said in an update sent to customers on Tuesday.

Also Enugu Electricity Distribution Plc informed customers of another collapse in a tweet seen by THE WHISTLER.

The EEDC said, “The Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform its esteemed customers of another system collapse which occurred at 5.10pm this evening, Tuesday, 15th March, 2022.

“This is coming barely 24 hours after the grid collapse experienced in the early hours of yesterday, Monday, 14th March, 2022.

“As a result of this unfortunate development, all our outgoing feeders are out and supply to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States has been affected.

“We are currently on standby, awaiting further directive from the National Control Centre (NCC) for restoration of supply.”

Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc as of the time of filling the report was yet to update customers of the development.