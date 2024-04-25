‘It’s A Sober Moment For Us’ — Interior Minister Speaks On Suleja Jailbreak

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government has expressed its displeasure over the escape of 119 inmates incarcerated at the Suleja Medium Security Correctional Centre in Niger State after a rainstorm on Wednesday night.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo while addressing the press at the scene of the incident noted that the development was a sober moment for the federal government considering all the efforts it has made to avert such an occurrence.

He said, “It is a sober moment for us. We have done a lot, but things like this could pull us back a bit, and I sincerely think we need to concentrate and focus on the issue on the ground and put all our energy into making sure that we solve this problem as soon.”

THE WHISTLER reported that a rainstorm in the Suleja area of the state gave way to the escape of inmates. The Nigeria Correctional Services (NCoS) also confirmed that no fewer than 10 inmates have been rearrested.

The NCoS said, the heavy downpour destroyed some part of the perimeter walls, and pictures of the facility shared on the internet confirm the dilapidated structure of the centre.

However, the minister asked Nigerians to focus on the short-term plan of recapturing the inmates and the long-term goal of ensuring such occurrence is averted in the remaining 245 correctional centres across the country.

He said such focus was pertinent, particularly in identifying how the latest situation affects the security architecture of the service and other corresponding solutions.

He said, “I think that is the focus and debate we should have. Nigeria must be safe, and our custodial centres must not be the home for the most vulnerable but must be a place of hope for the most hopeless in our society.”

The NCoS had earlier assured Nigerians that it was collaborating with other security agencies to recapture the fleeing inmates, noting that their identities would be published soon.

The nation’s correctional service has recorded no fewer than 14 jailbreaks between 2016 and 2022, with about 6,620 inmates reported to have escaped and 1,226 recaptured.

Within the period under review, a report revealed that the NCoS received over N500bn with about 83 per cent of its budgetary allocations expended on recurrent items, such as salaries, furniture, vehicles and others.