More Trouble For Wase-Led LRCN, As House Of Reps Begin Probe Into Funds Diversion, Misappropriation

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The crisis rocking the Jafaru Abdulahi Wase-led Librarian Registration Council of Nigeria (LRCN) seems to be far from over following an investigation into the finances of the council by the House of Representatives.

Advertisement

The House committee on Public Accounts recently launched an investigation into allegations of misappropriation of National Assembly-appropriated funds in the council, THE WHISTLER has learnt.

A letter of summon signed by the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Oluwole Oke directed Wase to appear in person before the House committee.

The letter reads” In line with the Committee’s constitutional mandate over matters relating to public finance and expenditure you are to cause appearance before the Public Accounts Committee to present your position on the subject matter on Tuesday 22nd November, 2022 at 11:00am in Meeting Room 446, House of Representatives New Building.

“This is to inform you that the Committee does not allow representation, you are to appear in person to defend your accounts laid before the Parliament.

“In line with provisions of Section 89 of the 1999 Nigeria Constitution (as amended), the Public Accounts Committee is empowered to procure all such evidence and summon any person in Nigeria to give evidence or produce any document. You are hereby requested to furnish the Committee with a Written Brief/Memo relating to the petition.

“You are advised to come along with officers who are familiar with the issues at stake and may assist you provide answers to any question that could arise during the session,” the letter read.

This is sequel to a petition by an accountant with the organization, Olufunmbi Soyebo Oyebanjo alleging gross misapplication of funds of the Capital Budget appropriated by the National Assembly.

Oyebanjo accused Acting Registrar of the council, Wase; the Director of Admin and Finance, Adetimi Adeyanju and the Council’s Head of Accounts, Musa Nuhu of colluding to divert capital votes for the council to their pockets.

The petitioner identified 5 projects classified as Capital Budgets, which according to him, had been used as conduit pipes to siphon funds.

Advertisement

The projects include Needs Assessment, Land and building construction, the development of an LRCN Mobile App, Website upgrade and maintenance as well as the procurement of a motor vehicle.

Oyebanjo prayed the Public Accounts committee to “investigate the implementation and procurement process of the Needs Assessment projects and compel the officials to refund the money to the Consolidate Revenue Fund if found guilty.

“Ensure that the Bureau of Public Procurement authorized the procurement of a Nigerian-used car as a Utility Van; and the amount paid for the Acura car is reasonable, if not, the money should be paid into the Federal Government Account

The petitioner also urged the House committee to investigate and ascertain the existence of the budgeted land and building project as well as the functionality of the LRCN Mobile app and website.

Furthermore, Oyebanjo prayed the Public Accounts committee to suspend the promotion of the Director of Admin and finance pending full investigations, alleging that the director was promoted as “compensation for his brilliant ideas to bring out funds.”

Recall that this website had reported how the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) was petitioned to investigate the current leadership of the council over allegations of fraud and promotion racket.

Some of the issues raised in the ICPC petition are regurgitated in the new petition submitted to the House of Reps, they include; infractions in the conduct of the council’s promotion exams, breach of procurement rules in the purchase of a used Acura car and the diversion of appropriated funds for personal use.

Sources at the council said the organization had received up to six petitions written by disgruntled staff, including against the activities of the Director of Finance/Administration said to be a Redeem Church pastor.

The LRCN is under the Federal Ministry of Education.

But when THE WHISTLER contacted Barnabas Awunandu, Director, Library Services at the ministry, he said he was not aware of petitions against the council and the House investigation.