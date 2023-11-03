‘My Left Hand Is Paralysed’ — Another Sick Nollywood Actor Amaechi Muonagor Seeks Financial Assistance

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Veteran Nollywood actor, Amaechi Muonagor, who is battling paralysis, has asked the public for financial assistance to cover his medical expenses.

Muonagor, in a video making the round, said his health problems have rendered him incapable of living a normal life.

According to Muonagor, the initial two months of his medical treatment were at an undisclosed hospital in Nnewi, from where he was referred to a teaching hospital in the same area.

Muonagor expressed his remorse for not disclosing his condition to the public earlier, saying he never knew the ailment would last beyond a while.

He said his condition has deteriorated and he is unable to walk unaided, as half of his left hand remains paralyzed.

“I am sick. This thing that is called stroke (has) cut up with me,” Muonagor muttered, adding “The first hospital was in Nnewi where I spent two months and was referred to a teaching hospital here in Nnewi. Here I am, 7 months ago. I was to enter my car when I was struck with this problem and since then it has been getting worse.

“Right now, I cannot move, can’t walk on my own, and half of my left hand is paralysed. It’s a problem to me, I’m so sorry I didn’t make it known to the public earlier because I didn’t know it would last this long, but as it is now, I’m calling on well-spirited individuals to come to my assistance. Its paralysis, half of my body, this hand for example is not moveable.”

Muonagor’s situation was made public weeks after a veteran actor, Charles Okafor (Mr. Ibu), received support from Nigerian music stars and the public after an appeal for financial assistance to undergo surgeries and prevent one of his legs from being cut off.

Mr. Ibu, who is currently hospitalized and facing risk of amputation, received assistance from celebrities such as Davido, P-Square, Tunde Ednut, and former senate president, Bukola Saraki.

Mr Ibu provided an update on his condition, revealing that he has undergone five successful surgeries and expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the public. He is now awaiting stabilization to embark on an overseas trip for advanced medical treatment.