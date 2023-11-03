After Over 2 Years In Captivity, Baptist Student Regains Freedom

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A student of Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna State, Treasure Ayuba, has regained freedom after over two years in captivity.

Recall that 121 students of the school were abducted when gunmen invaded the school located at Maraban Damishi, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on July 5, 2021.

While other abductees have been released at intervals, Ayuba had remained in the custody of his captors.

Last year, Kaduna State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN), Rev Joseph Hayab, lamented that all efforts, including several ransoms paid, to secure Ayuba’s release from his captors had yielded no result.

“The school proprietors, management and parents went through different trauma before 120 of those kidnapped were released.

“Some of these children spent weeks and days in many hospitals in Kaduna and some outside Kaduna receiving treatment for different illnesses and wounds they had in the bush. Today, we have one pupil still with the bandits.

“We have made several attempts to get him released but the bandits only collected money from us and even kidnapped those we sent with the ransom. A new ransom was paid before they were released but the boy was not freed,” he had said.

However, President of the Nigeria Baptist Convention (NBC), Rev Dr Israel Akanji, confirmed the release in a statement.

He wrote, “Glory be to God! Glory be to God!! Glory be to God!!! Treasure Ayuba, the last boy who was still with the bandits who kidnapped the 121 students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna, on July 5, 2021, has just returned home today, November 2, 2023.

“Treasure is in green in the company of the CAN Chairman, Kaduna State, Rev JJ Hayab and the Conference President of Kaduna Baptist Conference.

“Thanks be to our unfailing God. Thank you also very much for your prayers and numerous support.”

Explaining further on AIT Live, the CAN chairman, Hayap, who also confirmed the student’s return, said that Ayuba found himself in an unidentified community in the early hours of Thursday.

The student had asked the locals for help and they had arranged transportation (motorbike) for him where he traveled for a long distance before getting a vehicle that brought him to Kaduna metropolis.

Ayuba was able to reunite with his family after getting to Sabon Tasha, the student was able to find his way home to reunite with his family.

Hayap stated that the student has been taken to an undisclosed health facility for medical check-up.