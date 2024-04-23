N80bn Fraud: Court Orders EFCC To Serve Yahaya Bello Through His Lawyer

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, presided upon by Justice Emeka Nwite, has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to serve the immediate past governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello through his lawyer Abdulwahab Mohammed.

Recall last week THE WHISTLER reported that the EFCC arraigned Bello on a 19-count money laundering charge over alleged N80bn.

Advertisement

During the court process the EFCC counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, in his submission asked the court to order Bello’s lawyer to be served with the charge in the open court since he represented Bello.

However on the contrary, Bello’s lawyer, Mohammed said he was not authorised to receive the charge on his client’s behalf.

At the resumption of the court process on Tuesday, while delivering a ruling in the application filed by the judge ordered that Bello should be served through his lawyer.

The Judge rejected the plea by the senior lawyer that a junior lawyer in his team, AI Musa be the one to accept the charges on behalf of the former governor.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, just like last week, Bello was also absent in court today .