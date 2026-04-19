Trade By Barter Politics In APGA Over Says Soludo

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The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has said the era of “trade by barter” politics is over in the All Progressives Grand Alliance( APGA), insisting that the party will no longer serve as a “rented platform” for personal ambition.

Soludo, who is also APGA’s national leader, said the party has adopted the Option A4 system to curb electoral manipulation and enhance transparency, while reducing what he described as wasteful spending on vote buying.

The governor stated this while addressing party members at the South-East Zonal Stakeholders’ meeting held at the International Convention Centre, Awka.

Soludo, who issued a warning to party leaders and members, also outlined guidelines for the conduct of the party’s forthcoming primary elections, insisting that the exercise would not be “business as usual.”

In a post on his Facebook page on Sunday, the governor urged party members to remain committed to APGA’s long-term survival.

“Something significant happened at our APGA South-East Zonal Stakeholders’ meeting — the first of its kind in over 20 years. We did not just gather to talk. We gathered to rebuild.

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“Let me be blunt: the era of ‘trade by barter’ politics in APGA is over. This party will no longer be a rented platform for personal ambition. The era of the ‘gift-ticket’ must end now. We are building a proper movement where loyalty matters and tickets are not for sale.

“In 2024, we became the first party in Nigeria to fully digitise our membership register. That means every registered member now has the right to vote and be voted for. No more shadows. We have also adopted Option A-4 for our primaries — open, transparent, and fair to all.

“But structure without funding is fantasy. That is why we are returning to the ‘student days’ model. Members must own this party through dues. A committee will soon roll out a sustainable funding system so we stop depending on business interests that have limited our growth.

“Our National Chairman, Sly Ezeokenwa, has laid out the new rules: Expression of Interest first, then screening, before Nomination Forms,” he wrote.

He urged party executives to remain neutral or resign if they intend to support any aspirant, adding that “these are tough rules, but serious parties do tough things”.

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“I thank the National and State Working Committees of our great Party for their commitment to this new direction.

“My charge to all of us is simple: let us commit to APGA’s long-term survival. Aspire with integrity. Stop ‘holding briefs.’ Stop jumping platforms.

“Let us build a disciplined, national movement anchored on transparency, equity, and justice. The work has begun,” he added.