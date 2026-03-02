NAFDAC Secures 40 Years Jail Term Against Fake Alcoholic Beverage Peddlers

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has secured a judgement of 40 years jail term against two individuals peddling fake alcoholic beverages in Lagos state.

The agency, in a statement on Monday, said the suspects were charged in court on an eight-count charge covering possession of unwholesome foods, manufacturing counterfeit and unregistered beverages.

Others were aiding production, misleading packaging, and distributing/selling unregistered products.

According to the statement, the suspects, namely Mr Nelson Aziakpono and Mr Ikegwuonu Ikechukwu, were convicted at a Federal High Court in Ikoyi by Justice Alagwa J.

It said the court found the first and second defendants guilty of the right count charges and sentenced them to five years imprisonment for each of the eight count or a fine of N10 million each for the eight count charges.

NAFDAC said the actions violated provisions of the Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods Act, the Food and Drugs Act, and the Food, Drugs and Related Products Act.

It said the Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, emphasised the agency’s commitment to consumer safety, noting the severe health risks associated with adulterated alcoholic products and pledging intensified enforcement.

Adeyeye commended the judiciary for the judgment, saying that it would serve as a deterrent to other criminally minded fake products peddlers.

She urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest NAFDAC office across the Federation