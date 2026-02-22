NAFDAC Uncovers Warehouse With N3bn Banned, Fake Cosmetics In Lagos

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration (NAFDAC) has uncovered a warehouse stocked with banned, fake, and unregistered cosmetic products valued at over N3bn at the APT Trade Fair Complex in Lagos state.

NAFDAC disclosed this on Sunday via its official X, noting that the facility was concealed within an uncompleted building.

It listed items recovered to include 728 cartons of Crusader soap, 718 cartons of E45 soap, and Extract Gold whitening soaps, which are products banned by the Federal Government.

Advertisement

Additional items such as assorted perfumes, body oils, and cooking oils were also found and placed on hold for further regulatory assessment, according to NAFDAC.

The agency further stated that all seized products have been evacuated to prevent distribution.

It added the warehouse manager was invited for further investigation as enforcement actions continue.

Advertisement

NAFDAC warned that the sale and use of such products pose serious health risks.

It urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest NAFDAC office.