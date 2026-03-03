Nigeria Begins Crackdown On Sachet Alcohol Sales

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Government has officially flagged off a nationwide enforcement and public enlightenment campaign on the ban of alcoholic beverages packaged in sachets and small-volume PET/glass bottles below 200ml.

The agreement was reached at a joint press conference organised by the National Orientation Agency in collaboration with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The ban, which took effect on January 1, 2026, targets the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol in sachets and bottles smaller than 200ml.

NAFDAC said the measure is part of efforts to curb underage drinking and harmful consumption patterns.

Speaking at the briefing, NAFDAC Director-General, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, said the enforcement followed years of consultations, extensions, and alarming survey findings on alcohol consumption among minors.

“We are here to ensure that the ban on sachet alcohol and alcohol in small bottles less than 200 ml is enforced across all age groups in Nigeria.

“The availability and easy access to alcohol have been identified as a contributory factor to the increasing alcohol consumption among minors,” Adeyeye said.

She further explained that discussions around regulating high-concentration alcohol in sachets date back to 2018, when industry groups raised concerns about the impact on their businesses.

“In 2018, the Association of Food, Beverage and Tobacco Employees and the Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria approached NAFDAC via the Ministry of Health regarding efforts to reduce the concentration of alcohol in sachets.

“By that time, it was like 50 per cent in the sachet; beer is about six to eight per cent. You can imagine how concentrated that is, and the fact that it is easy to access and conceal. We did not know how bad it was.

“However, the Ministry of Health called all of us, including FCCPC, DIBAN and AFBTE said that their businesses would be destroyed,” she said.

Adeyeye said the former Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, granted the trade groups a five-year moratorium to restructure their operations, which elapsed in February 2024, prompting NAFDAC to begin enforcement in line with its statutory mandate.

“In 2024, February 1, five years later, we started enforcement because our mandate is to regulate and control the manufacturing, importation, exportation, distribution, advertisement, sale, and use of self-regulated products.

“They resisted us and took us to the committee on NAFDAC at the National Assembly, which told us to suspend what we were doing,” she said.

Also speaking, the Director-General of NOA, Lanre Issa-Onilu, described the campaign as a united front to protect Nigerians.

“Today, we are taking a united stand for the health, safety, and protection of Nigerian consumers. For too long, sachet alcohol has been dangerously accessible.

“It is inexpensive, portable, and easy to conceal. In many rural and semi-urban communities, it became easier for a young person to obtain high-strength alcohol than to access proper guidance and protection. When affordability meets vulnerability, the consequences are profound,” he said.

Issa-Onilu said NOA would deploy its nationwide structures to drive awareness and compliance.

“With 818 offices nationwide and operational structures across all 774 Local Government Areas, we will ensure that this message reaches every community.

“Let it be clearly stated: consumer protection is public protection. Market responsibility is national responsibility. When products undermine health and safety, the government must act in the interest of the people.

“No nation prospers when its youth are caught in cycles of preventable addiction. No society advances when harmful practices become normalised,” he said.

He urged parents, community leaders, retailers, and distributors to comply with the new policy and support enforcement efforts.